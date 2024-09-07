Mujica remains hospitalized in Uruguay, he needs to be hydrated

Mujica has been hospitalized since Thursday to undergo studies for treatment due to esophagus cancer.

His physician Raquel Pennone explained the former president needed to be hydrated intravenously because of his nutritional problems caused by the fibrosis resulting from the radiation treatment for esophagus cancer. “If we are successful, he will spend a few days in the sanatorium. This does not mean that he is seriously ill or his prognosis is bad at the moment,” his physician clarified.

Pennone explained that Mujica suffers from kidney failure, which is aggravated by the lack of fluid intake due to the difficulty in feeding himself.

She also indicated that he has lost weight and muscle mass, which reduces his strength. For the time being, the diet will continue to be liquid. (Take from Prensa Latina)