More than five million people with Internet access in Cuba

Havana, Oct 7.- More than five million people have access to Internet services through the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), most of them through mobile telephony.

According to ETECSA Executive President Tania Velazquez Rodriguez, 3.94 million citizens access cyberspace through mobile telephony and 1.20 million do so on computers.

She added that three out of every four cell phones in the country have a connection to the network and there are 2,306 areas for public access to digital platforms.

Some 224,600 Cubans enjoy the Nauta Hogar service, which allows them to surf the web from the comfort of their homes as part of a program with promotional discounts, offers and installation facilities for specific areas of the country.

Cuba promotes the connection with four-generation cell phone technology (4G LTE), as well as packages that include mobile data, minutes and messaging in the same price.

Statistics and specialized sites show that Cuba is in the 17th place in the ranking of Internet access in Latin America and the Caribbean, since 68 percent of national users are connected.