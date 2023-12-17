More than 50 Chilean businessmen arrested in million-dollar fraud

It is estimated that the tax damage exceeded 240 billion pesos (US$ 276 million) and involved more than 100 companies, 24 hours channel reported.

As part of the so-called Operation Tributos, 83 homes were simultaneously raided in the regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, Antofagasta, Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Metropolitana, Maule, Biobío, Araucanía and Los Lagos.

Among the items seized in the police operation were cash, 343 vehicles, real estate and more than 400 bank accounts.

The companies involved, some of which had been operating since 2015, issued false invoices and reported fictitious or adulterated exports, which was confirmed with the detection of close to 100 thousand vouchers issued to more than 3,300 taxpayers.

The businessmen will be charged for illicit association, customs fraud, tax crimes and money laundering.

“It is probably the biggest fraud with false invoices in our history,” said former prosecutor Carlos Gajardo, who praised the work of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Internal Revenue Service in detecting the scheme. (Take from Prensa Latina)