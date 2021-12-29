More Cubans vaccinated against Covid-19

Havana, Dec 28.- A total of 29,936,632 doses of Cuban-made vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, have been administered in Cuba to date, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.

According to the MINSAP, 10,396,920 people received an injection of a Cuban immunizers, while 9,294,773 citizens have been administered two doses and 8,919,143 have received three doses.

The complete three-dose scheme has been administered to 9,601,548 citizens, who represent 85.8 percent of the Cuban population, the source said.

According to the Cuban scientific community, the vaccines developed in the country are safe, without serious adverse effects.

At the moment, a vaccination campaign is being carried out to administer a booster dose. The campaign is taking place in a staggered manner, and is aimed at improving the people’s protection against new SARS-CoV-2 variants and the flexibility measures.

According to the National Statistics and Information Office, the Cuban population was about 11,180,000 people at the end of 2020.

(Prensa Latina)