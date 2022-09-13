martes, septiembre 13, 2022
Mausoleum in Eastern Cuba pays tribute to legendary revolutionary

Santiago de Cuba, Sep 12.- Fresh flowers before his tomb in the Mausoleum of the Third Eastern Front Mario Muñoz today symbolize that Commander of the Cuban Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque is remembered after 13 years of his death.
The offerings were placed on behalf of Army General Raúl Castro and the First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, as well as the people of Cuba and Esteban Lazo, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

As is now tradition, hundreds of inhabitants of Cruce de los Baños, the head town of that demarcation that is the total work of the transforming process initiated after the insurrectionary triumph of January 1, 1959, went on a pilgrimage to the monumental complex in Hope Hill.

The evocation of Almeida has a focal point here in Siboney Studios, at the Recordings and Musical Editions Company, founded under his inspiration more than 40 years ago and in which the musical potentialities of the Cuban East found their channel.

A musician himself, with over 300 compositions, his mark has a singular exponent in the city, in the sculpture located on the façade of the Heredia Theater that remembers him as one of the three Commanders of the Revolution, along with Ramiro Valdés and Guillermo García.

The humble mason definitely entered national memory as an assailant to the Moncada Barracks, along with Fidel Castro and young revolutionaries on July 26, 1953, and an expeditionary member of the Granma yacht that arrived on Cuban shores on December 2, 1956.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

