Mausoleum in Eastern Cuba pays tribute to legendary revolutionary

As is now tradition, hundreds of inhabitants of Cruce de los Baños, the head town of that demarcation that is the total work of the transforming process initiated after the insurrectionary triumph of January 1, 1959, went on a pilgrimage to the monumental complex in Hope Hill.

The evocation of Almeida has a focal point here in Siboney Studios, at the Recordings and Musical Editions Company, founded under his inspiration more than 40 years ago and in which the musical potentialities of the Cuban East found their channel.

A musician himself, with over 300 compositions, his mark has a singular exponent in the city, in the sculpture located on the façade of the Heredia Theater that remembers him as one of the three Commanders of the Revolution, along with Ramiro Valdés and Guillermo García.

The humble mason definitely entered national memory as an assailant to the Moncada Barracks, along with Fidel Castro and young revolutionaries on July 26, 1953, and an expeditionary member of the Granma yacht that arrived on Cuban shores on December 2, 1956.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)