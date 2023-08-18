Lopez Obrador urges to build a wall like the one of Guillen’s poem

Lopez Obrador alluded to Cuban National Poet when he pointed out the only U.S. President who has not built a single meter of the border wall is Joe Biden. However, the head of State denounced the barbed wire buoys on the Bravo River by Eagle Pass ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.

The president further rejected militarizing borders. He described that as archaic, inhumane and an authoritarian decision. In addition, Lopez Obrador insisted on his theory that the best way out for eradicating the exodus is to eliminate its causes and not try to stop it with walls.

The leader related these and all crises with the U.N. ineffectiveness, which he compared with a vase since the United Nations is only an ornament. The president carried on by saying that governments worldwide are not meeting work and welfare needs due to not counting with enough budget to comply with them despite being willing to do so.

Lopez Obrador reiterated that the United States’ contest should include a program for enhancing all countries of the Americas, without exclusions, and revealed he has just sent a letter to Joe Biden in which he talks about the buoys installed in the Rio Bravo and the border wall.

The president confirmed that in November he will go to San Francisco for a meeting with Joe Biden. In turn, Lopez Obrador invited the U.S. head of State along with his wife Jill Biden to pay a visit to Mexico for them to be aware of all Mexican works including the Maya Train’s construction. (Take the Prensa Latina)