Laura Alonso wins National Dance Award in Cuba

Havana Apr 29.- The grand maitre de ballet and director of the Prodanza company, Laura Alonso, won the National Dance Award 2021 granted by the National Council of Performing Arts of Cuba.

On its official Twitter account, the entity informed the decision of the jury presided over by Cuban dancer and choreographer Johannes Garcia, who won the same award in 2020.

In her prosperous artistic career, Alonso stands out for her work as a professor at Cuba’s Higher Institute of Arts and president of the Dance Association for the Americas.

In addition, she had been principal soloist for 25 years with the National Ballet of Cuba, experience that served her well in her role as director of the Center for the Promotion of Dance, where young talents are educated with the application of the teaching method of the Cuban School of Ballet.

Workshops and training in ballet schools in Denmark, Finland, Brazil, Argentina, Japan, the Philippines, Mexico and the United States bear the stamp of Alonso, who holds among her awards the Special Coaching Award, obtained at the USA International Ballet Competition in 1990. (Prensa Latina)