Italy supports purchase of syringes and needles for Cuba

Rome May 24.- The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association (ANAIC) is currently raising funds to support the Caribbean island in the purchase of syringes and needles that will be used to vaccinate its people against Covid-19.

The project is part of a regional effort coordinated by the network of associations and non-governmental development organizations, MediCuba-Europe, to raise 800,000 euros to purchase 10 million syringes and needles contracted by a Cuban company with a firm from China.

In a communiqué, ANAIC acknowledged that ‘this is an ambitious goal’, but it expressed its confidence that ‘along with other European organizations that are friends of Cuba, we will soon reach it.’

In statements with Prensa Latina, Enzo Pescatori, member of the National Secretariat of the solidarity association and the person in charge of the project in Italy, highlighted the importance of helping Cuba, which has been a victim of the tightening of the United States economic, commercial and financial blockade and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last year and a half, ANAIC has been raising funds to support the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute and the Finlay Vaccines Institute, while it continues the annual fund-raising to purchase pediatric antitumor medicines, among others. (Prensa Latina)