Israeli attacks kill at least 50 across Gaza as heavy strikes hit north and south

Khan Yunis, April 19.- Dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, have lost their lives in new Israeli strikes on Gaza, as the regime’s genocidal war continues unabated across the besieged Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said at least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday. More than half of the casualties were in Gaza City and northern Gaza, but deadly attacks have occurred throughout the blockaded region, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south.

A family of 10 has been reported killed in an Israeli attack on a Khan Yunis home Friday morning. In northern Gaza’s as-Saftawi area, at least four individuals, including two children were killed in an airstrike.

A separate attack targeted a makeshift barber shop in central Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of six Palestinians. Meanwhile, northeast of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian woman was killed in a bombardment.

In the northern at-Twam area, two displaced Palestinians died after an attack on a tent. Meanwhile, three people were killed in an airstrike on a house located on as-Sikka Street in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

The Israeli military continues its relentless bombardment of Gaza, inflicting further casualties and widespread destruction across the Palestinian territory. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned the killing of Palestinian children in Gaza in what he described as Israel’s “relentless brutal bombardment” and “cruel starvation”.

“These are not only morally outrageous; they are the most heinous acts of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide under international law,” Baghaei said in a post on X. “The Israeli regime, its enablers & apologists, must be held accountable.”

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave has now exceeded 51,000, with more than 116,500 others wounded since the genocidal war began in October 2023. Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israel has signaled its desire to rid Gaza of its local Palestinian population.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said that Israel will implement US President Donald Trump’s scheme for the resettlement of much of Gaza’s population in other countries.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected Trump’s proposal, which human rights experts say would violate international law. Palestinians in Gaza say they don’t want to leave, and fear another mass expulsion like the one that occurred during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.

The Trump administration has expressed full support for Israel’s decision to end the truce and to cut off aid. Trump’s West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been desperately trying to broker a new ceasefire, more favorable to Israel.

The Hamas resistance movement has said it will not release dozens of remaining captives without a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)