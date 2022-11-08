Iran calls for the end of U.S. blockade against Cuba

The final text stressed that Cuba has heroically endured the negative impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington for over 60 years, which represents a major disadvantage to its full economic and social development.

The declaration signed by the 19 countries members of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter also supports the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 3, calling for the pressing need to put an end to this genocidal policy unilaterally imposed by the White House on Havana.

The meeting was held on Saturday in Tehran and attended by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian, deputy ministers, ambassadors, special representatives and advisors of the guest States.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)