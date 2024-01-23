International journalists to visit Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana

Havana, Jan 23.- Communication professionals from more than 30 countries will visit the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana, Cuba, as part of the culmination of the program of the New Operation Truth international conference, which concluded on Monday.

Among the expectations of the attendees to the meeting, which took place this January 20th and 21st, is the tour of the exhibition halls of the venue, which describes part of the work of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution.

Fidel Castro’s visionary thinking was taken up by the panelists and attendees at the forum of journalists and communicators, in which topics related to the new international order of information, news in times of the Internet and news agencies in times of hypermediality, were debated.

The event was convened by the Latin American Information Agency Prensa Latina on the 65th anniversary of Operation Truth, which consisted of a conference organized by Fidel Castro in 1959, to which international journalists were invited.

Back in the day, the nascent Cuban revolutionary project resisted a fierce discredit campaign orchestrated from the United States, on the occasion of the trials carried out against criminals and torturers of the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958).

The closure of the debates of the international conference New Operation Truth demonstrated the continuity of the alternative media’s battle for truthfulness, said the president of Prensa Latina, Luis Enrique González. (Taken from Prensa Latina)