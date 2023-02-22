Indian website praises the work of Cuban doctors in Türkiye

According to the island embassy in Ankara, Cuban doctors performed 13 major surgeries, including four pediatric ones.

Aid delivery in Türkiye continues to be disrupted by severe damages caused by tremors, the constant pressure on existing health services and the winter, the source said, and also noted that in these circumstances, the contribution of local and international medical volunteers is invaluable.

Peoples Dispatch cited the reflections made by Dr. Abel Aguilar Rodríguez, one of the Cuban doctors currently working in Türkiye, on the primary care provided to the victims in the Kahramanmaraş region, in a report to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

According to the report, the medical brigade carried out the type of field work they know all too well from home, making sure that everyone has access to the health care they need.

“We felt very loved by the people of the community, although, at first, they did not know who we were. Most of the people we reached were peasants and the elderly,” the doctor said in his statement.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)