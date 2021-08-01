Solidarity with Cuba defies interference and hostile policy

Havana, Aug, 1st.- Solidarity shows from Mexico, Bolivia, Russia, Vietnam, China and other countries challenge the announcements of interference in internal affairs in Cuba while alleviating the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the arrivals of medicines, food and other supplies and the announcement of upcoming arrivals joined the efforts by nationals in a context also marked by the economic, commercial and financial siege of the United States.

Two planes from Moscow, two ships from Mexico and an aircraft from Bolivia laden with biosafety supplies, medicines, syringes and food arrived in Cuba in the last few days.

Other shipments by air and sea from Mexico will arrive over the weekend, while 12,000 tons of rice are expected to come from Vietnam.

‘All our solidarity with the Caribbean nation, which not only faces the effects of the pandemic but also the brutal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States,’ Bolivian President Luis Arce tweeted before the donation departed.

That hostile policy of more than 60 years affects today more than ever the Cubans’ rights to health care and food, he remarked.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ratified his rejection of the US blockade and interference in Cuba’s internal affairs.

‘There is a delicate situation in Cuba because they suffer from an inhumane blockade, an extreme measure, typical of medieval times that shows great backwardness in foreign policy, and it has nothing to do with the fraternity that should exist between the peoples of the world,’ he acknowledged.

These statements challenge the pressure being exerted by US President Joe Biden and his determination to maintain hostility towards Cuba with more than 240 measures adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump. (Prensa Latina)