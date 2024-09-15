Hondurans take to the streets and resoundingly reject coup attempts against President Xiomara Castro

Tegucigalpa, September 15.- In the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, the people rallied to support President Xiomara Castro after the recent coup attempts directed from the United States and activated by the ambassador of that country in Honduras, Laura Dogu.

The call comes after the president stated in early September that a plan is underway to destroy her government, while assuring that the peace and internal security of the Republic was at risk due to the American interference in the Central American country.

“I call upon the citizens of the resistance and the people in general to mobilize in front of the Presidential House to show our determined support for the courageous struggle that our president, Xiomara Castro, is waging for the independence and dignity of Honduras,” published by former President Manuel Zelaya in X citing her supporters.

Zelaya also called for the firm opposition to “those who promote and organize a new coup.”

On Saturday morning, tens of thoussands gathered in front of the Presidential House to express their solidarity with the president Castro and their rejection to the coup attempt and U.S. interventionism. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)