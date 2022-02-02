Helen Yaffe praises Cuban will to environmental protection

Washington, Feb 2.- Cuba’s political will to roll out agendas dealing with global warming despite the impacts of the US blockade against Cuba for over 60 years, according to a specialized source.

An article published in the international marine science magazine SevenSeas and signed by Helen Yaffe showed how the Cuban approach to climate adaptation gives the choice to the world’s dominant paradigms based on private sector.

As stated by Ms. Yaffe, Cuba has made it possible thanks to four pivotal pillars such as a State-run economy that helps government to mobilize resources and direct the domestic strategy without encouraging private earnings, unlike other nations dependent on “market solutions”.

Secondly, Ms. Yaffe stated, the Life Task (national climate change adaptation program) is based on Cuba’s leading world record of response to risks and natural disasters.

In her opinion, a third element lies in the organizational and mobilizing capacity of Cuba´s Civil Defense System established after the devastating hurricane Flora in 1963 and fourth is Cuba´s effectiveness to collect and analyze local data.

Despite the fact that the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) severely tightened US sanctions on Cuba, further hindering access to resources and finances, and the Covid-19 pandemic hitting domestic economy, there have been tangible outcomes in environmental issues, Ms. Yaffe pointed out.

The Cuban approach to climate adaptation and mitigation has a growing relevance to SIDS (Small Island Developing States) that are financially dependent on tourism and other nations, which are emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic with indebtedness levels that will block future access to international financing.

(Prensa Latina)