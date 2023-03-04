French tourism fair opens with Cuba as a protagonist

Contests where the winners will be able to visit Cuba, tasting sessions, traditional music and a photo exhibition of the Caribbean island’s beauty are part of the program.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Tourism Official Diana Rosa Gonzalez expressed her expectations about the show and its possibilities of contributing to the recovery of the French market, in a sector that has been hit globally by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that regard, she insisted on Cuba’s characteristics, which are more than sun and beaches, thanks to its diversity of offers, its rich culture and the warmth of its people.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)