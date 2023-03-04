French tourism fair opens with Cuba as a protagonist

sábado, marzo 4, 2023
Lyon, France, Mar 4.- The Mahana Lyon Tourism Fair opened this Friday in this ancient French city with Cuba and its beautiful nature, culture, history and hospitality as protagonists.
The Halle Tony Garnier hosts the long-awaited forum, which will close on Sunday, at which Cuba is the guest of honor, represented by the Tourism Office of the Cuban Embassy in France, along with partners such as Havanatour Paris, R-Evolution Cuba and Flor de Mojito.

Contests where the winners will be able to visit Cuba, tasting sessions, traditional music and a photo exhibition of the Caribbean island’s beauty are part of the program.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Tourism Official Diana Rosa Gonzalez expressed her expectations about the show and its possibilities of contributing to the recovery of the French market, in a sector that has been hit globally by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In that regard, she insisted on Cuba’s characteristics, which are more than sun and beaches, thanks to its diversity of offers, its rich culture and the warmth of its people.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

