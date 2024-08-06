martes, agosto 6, 2024
Lo último:
news

Four-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez thanked Diaz-Canel’s call

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Havana, Aug 6.- Four-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez, this Monday, thanked the conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, after reaching the final of the 130 kilograms in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
At the end of the phone dialogue with the president, Lopez said, “Thank you for your call,” as Jit Cuban daily posted on X.

“Take the title for granted tomorrow, it’ll be for Cuba,” Mijain assured Diaz-Canel. The Cuban wrestler will fight Tuesday for his fifth crown in the Olympics today, after defeating the Azeri Sabah Shariati in the semifinals. Shariati is the leader of the world ranking in 2024.

The living legend of Greco-Roman wrestling scored an off-balance in the first half against Shariati to take a 3-0 lead, and in the second, with a counter-attack, he scored another to win 4-1.

Mijain will face Cuban-nationalized Chilean Yasmani Acosta, who beat China’s Lingzhe Meng in the other semifinal.

Yasmani, the five-time world champion, stated that he has always fulfilled his promises to the Cuban people, about his commitment to reach his fifth consecutive Olympic final.

“I know that in Cuba everyone is in front of the TV, there is only one step left to dance a little more,” he commented during an exchange with accredited journalists at the Olympics.

“I am happy to be able to fight here for my fifth gold medal and to be able to give joy to the people of Cuba,” he revealed. (Take from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuban Athletes Triumph at Regional Triathlon Championship

Cuba: a Main Destination for Russian Tourists

US Activists Mobilize against Restrictions on Cuba Travel