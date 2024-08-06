Four-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez thanked Diaz-Canel’s call

“Take the title for granted tomorrow, it’ll be for Cuba,” Mijain assured Diaz-Canel. The Cuban wrestler will fight Tuesday for his fifth crown in the Olympics today, after defeating the Azeri Sabah Shariati in the semifinals. Shariati is the leader of the world ranking in 2024.

The living legend of Greco-Roman wrestling scored an off-balance in the first half against Shariati to take a 3-0 lead, and in the second, with a counter-attack, he scored another to win 4-1.

Mijain will face Cuban-nationalized Chilean Yasmani Acosta, who beat China’s Lingzhe Meng in the other semifinal.

Yasmani, the five-time world champion, stated that he has always fulfilled his promises to the Cuban people, about his commitment to reach his fifth consecutive Olympic final.

“I know that in Cuba everyone is in front of the TV, there is only one step left to dance a little more,” he commented during an exchange with accredited journalists at the Olympics.

“I am happy to be able to fight here for my fifth gold medal and to be able to give joy to the people of Cuba,” he revealed. (Take from Prensa Latina)