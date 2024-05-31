Erdogan accuses the US and West for Israeli actions in Gaza

No state will be safe until Israel abides by international law and considers itself bound by it. The world is watching live on television the barbarism of a vampire named Netanyahu destroying humanity in Gaza, Erdogan said.

According to him, the US state also has blood on its hands because of this conflict.

European heads of State and government, have become partners in this action, Erdogan stressed in parliament at a ruling Justice and Development Party faction meeting, broadcast by the TRT Haber television channel.

The Turkish president also questioned the existence of the United Nations in the 21st century when it cannot stop the genocide that the whole of humanity is watching live. (Take from Prensa Latina)