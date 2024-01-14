Diaz-Canel visits economic and social centers in Matanzas (+Photos)

Matanzas, Jan 13.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited centers of economic and social interest in the Cuban province of Matanzas this Friday, as part of his nationwide tour.

At the beginning of his tour, Diaz-Canel visited the Gispert Basic Unit of Cooperative Production (UBPC) in Colón municipality, where he highlighted the work of producers who, despite limitations, achieve major results to feed the people and benefit workers.

With 164 hectares of potatoes, the unit excels in Cuba in the production of this tuber, while producers expect a yield of 22.5 tons, and other foods such as extra-dense plantain and sweet potato stand out in the UBPC, which has a workforce of 100 workers and 84 usufructuaries, its director, Osmani Peña, explained to the president.

During the visit, Diaz-Canel, who was accompanied by the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, and Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo, met with Leandro Medina, an usufructuary producer of the La Esperanza farm, who owns 67 hectares where he raises rabbits, rams, pigs and other animals.

In La Esperanza, Diaz-Canel emphasized that it is essential to manage credits efficiently, diversify production and replace fodder imports to produce more food.

The president also visited the Maternity Home in Colón, a facility with 28 capacities that provides services to pregnant women from Los Arabos, Perico, Calimete, Jagüey Grande and Cienaga de Zapata, and was informed that the center will be enlarged to increase its capacity of up to 56 beds by 2025.

Health and production institutions stand out among the sites visited by the Cuban president in Colón, as part of a tour that began on Thursday in Bahía Honda municipality, in Artemisa, and will reach the entire country. (Taken from Prensa Latina)