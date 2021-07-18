Diaz-Canel urges to preserve the Revolution´s social work (+Photos)

Havana, Jul 18.- Cuba´s President Miguel Diaz-Canel urged to preserve the Revolution´s social work and to promote greater attention to the country´s vulnerable sectors.

On a speech in front of over 100,000 Havana residents, the head of State pointed out that Cuba has a working experience in the communities bequeathed by the historic leader Fidel Castro.



FptpsPL: Vladimir Molina

Diaz-Canel gave as an example the achievements of Cuban science, which in record time has already produced two vaccines against Covid-19 and has other vaccine candidates, which allow the country to face the future with hopes that other nations do not have.

If we have been able to do something so colossal and difficult, what can we not be able to do in other areas, the president questioned, and wondered how much more could be achieved if the ‘pending dialogues’ are articulated.

At the event, which was also attended by Army General Raul Castro, Cuba´s president once again denounced the aggressions suffered by the country lately, when intense media campaigns, destabilizing actions and cyber-attacks converged.

Other local cities are holding similar events on Saturday, in which they ratified their support for the Revolution, the Constitution´s defense, and the condemnation of violence and the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba. (Prensa Latina)