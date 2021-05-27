Diaz-Canel urges Cuban families to take more care of children

Havana, May 27.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called for more care of children in face of the rise in Covid-19 cases within that aged group.

The Cuban president wrote on his Twitter account that contagions in the earliest stages of life are worrying, and as an example he noted that some 200 babies have been reported with the disease in May.

Diaz-Canel described the numbers of children under the age of 18 who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus as alarming, because while 200 minors contracted the virus in the first outbreak, 17,718 have been infected in the current wave of the pandemic.

‘The Cuban Health System can and must guarantee the care of our pediatric population,’ the head of State tweeted, but even though most contagions successfully overcome the disease, there are always possible consequences, he added

Diaz-Canel recalled that Cuba has mourned the deaths of two children, hence he asked ’emphatically for more care from families’ to preserve the life of children.

The president held a meeting with Cuban scientists to analyze how Covid-19 has affected the pediatric population of the country. (Prensa Latina)