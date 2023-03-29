Diaz-Canel thanks Bolivia’s Arce message for Sunday’s election

It was undoubtedly an election day of great civility in which unity, revolution, and democracy won. Congratulations!

More than 6,164,000 Cubans voted on Sunday to elect the 470 lawmakers to the National People’s Power Assembly. The National Electoral Council (CEN) declared the elections as orderly and transparent.

The CEN data states that this figure represents 75.92 percent of more than 8,120,000 registered voters.

The Cuban electoral process will conclude on April 19 with the constitution of the Parliament, the election of its leadership, the Council of State, and the president and vice president of the Republic.

