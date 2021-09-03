Cuba surpasses 14 million antiCovid-19 doses

Havana, Sep 3.- A total of 14,115,595 doses of nationally produced anti-Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered in Cuba, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) informed.

According to the latest report posted on MINSAP’s website, 5,541,691 people have received at least a first dose of one of the country’s own vaccines, representing 49.7 percent of the national population, a 39.9-percent indicator globally, Our World in Data informed.

The Ministry’s report also states that 4,646,023 persons have been administrated two doses and 3,916,641 have completed the vaccination scheme with three doses, representing 34.9 percent of the country’s total population.

Just few days ago, the medicine regulatory entity authorized Abdala (CIGB-66), Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, already as vaccines, for massive emergency use, becoming Cuba the first country in Latin America to develop this kind of medicine.

Abdala (CIGB-66), designed by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB), has a three-dose scheme with a time gap of 14 days between each. In Phase III trials, it proved to have 92.28-percent efficacy and 100 percent against severe disease and death.

Soberana 02, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) along with Soberana Plus, showed 91.2 percent efficacy in Phase III trials.

In addition, the vaccination scheme of two doses of Soberana 02 and one dose of Soberana Plus also proved 100 percent efficacy against severe cases and death.

Cuba has other anti-Covid-19 vaccines, Soberana 01, produced by the IFV; and Mambisa (CIGB-669), engineered by the CIGB. The latter will be administered nasally and has already been authorized by the regulatory entity for its Phase I/II trial in convalescent Covid-19 patients, along with the Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccine.