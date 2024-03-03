Díaz-Canel reiterates call to attend Day of Support for Palestine

Havana, Mar 2.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel this Friday reiterated the call on the Cuban people to participate in the World Day of Support for the Palestinian People, to be held on Saturday, and once again he demanded an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In a video posted on his X account, Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba will never be indifferent to crime and Cubans will march on Saturday for peace, along with the nations that fight to build a better world.

“No more brutality, no more abuse, no more impunity”, the head of State wrote on the same platform.

The president stressed that five months ago, humanity witnessed with horror a new holocaust, as the Gaza Strip, the world’s largest open-air prison, is turning into an extermination camp under criminal and incessant bombings by Israel.

“Shut the guns up and let the people speak; stop killing innocent civilians; nothing can justify the grave violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank”, he stressed.

Díaz-Canel also called to end the hypocrisy of the United States, which vetoes ceasefire resolutions in the United Nations Security Council. Its Government, with its unscrupulous and undemocratic exercise of the veto, acts as an accomplice to barbarism.

Representatives of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC), and the Federation of Middle School Students (FEEM) recalled that for months, the world has witnessed a big massacre against the Palestinian people. (Taken from Prensa Latina)