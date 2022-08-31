miércoles, agosto 31, 2022
Díaz-Canel regrets death of Camilo Guevara, Che’s son

Havana, Aug 31.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented the sudden death of Camilo Guevara March, eldest son of Cuban-Argentine guerrilla commander Ernesto Che Guevara, which occurred in Venezuela.
 
In his Twitter account, the president said: ‘With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as a director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy’.

He also expressed his deepest condolences ‘to his mother, Aleida, to his widow and daughters and to the entire Guevara March family’.

Che’s eldest son was 60 years old and worked intensely to preserve the legacy of the man who was a paradigm of the revolutionary and anti-imperialist struggle for millions of people in the world and especially in Latin America.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

