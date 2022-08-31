Díaz-Canel regrets death of Camilo Guevara, Che’s son
Havana, Aug 31.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented the sudden death of Camilo Guevara March, eldest son of Cuban-Argentine guerrilla commander Ernesto Che Guevara, which occurred in Venezuela.
He also expressed his deepest condolences ‘to his mother, Aleida, to his widow and daughters and to the entire Guevara March family’.
Che’s eldest son was 60 years old and worked intensely to preserve the legacy of the man who was a paradigm of the revolutionary and anti-imperialist struggle for millions of people in the world and especially in Latin America.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)