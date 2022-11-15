Díaz-Canel reaffirms will for dialogue between Cuba and United States

We have never put up a barrier to it, it has been the economic blockade by the United States that has placed them, Díaz-Canel insisted in statements to reporters. Opportunities for foreign investment in Cuba are also open to US companies and Cuban Americans. “The important thing is to find the paths and business modalities by which we can move forward in this direction,” he added. However, although there is a will, economic restrictions prevent many of these negotiations, both for the US side and for ours, and even for companies from other countries, due to the internationalization of the blockade law, he warned.

Regarding the progress made in other sectors of Cuba-United States relations, Díaz-Canel recalled the migration talks held last week, where “a lot of progress was made.”

In addition, he said that he is yet to see how all the measures announced by President Joe Biden for Cuba around the Summit of the Americas will be implemented since most of them have not yet had an implementation course.

After the inauguration of FIHAV 2022, the largest commercial and exhibiting event in Cuba this morning, Díaz-Canel attended the celebration of Russia’s National Day at the event.

Later, he visited the stands of companies from China, Cuba, Spain, Guyana, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, among other countries, in Pavilion 7 of the Expocuba fairgrounds.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)