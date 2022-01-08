Diaz-Canel ponders Cuban people’s participation in gov’t programs

During a visit to the Ceballos People’s Council, in Ciego de Avila province, the president urged local residents to contribute their criteria to establish priorities, control and participate in those efforts, in order to guarantee the quality and sustainability of the tasks that are done.

There is a lot of talent in our town; that is why people must give their opinion, participate and mobilize. We can do many things that do not need so many resources. That emancipates, exalts and elevates the quality of life, he pointed out.

Diaz-Canel was interested in the administration of the booster dose of home-grown vaccines against Covid-19, as well as the number of people convalescing from the disease in the community.

The government visit to Ciego de Avila is part of the regular tours by Cuban leaders of territories and productive areas to promote the country’s development, starting in the communities.

(Prensa Latina)