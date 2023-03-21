Cuba awards Friendship Medal to Russian ambassador

martes, marzo 21, 2023
Havana, Mar 21.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez this Monday granted the Friendship Medal to Russian Ambassador Andrei Gushkov for his outstanding performance in the development of political and economic relations between the two nations.
Gushkov, who will finish his work in Cuba soon, contributed with great professionalism and dedication to strengthening bilateral ties in the broadest fields, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez said at the ceremony, held at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters.

She noted that during his nearly five years in Cuba, Gushkov contributed to strengthening those ties on the basis of friendship, affection, mutual respect and solidarity, as President Vladimir Putin described the historic relations between Cuba and Russia.

While acknowledging the award, the Russian diplomat denounced Washington’s blockade as an irrational policy imposed on all those countries that are ‘inconvenient’ for the United States, and criticized the sanctions that the US and Europe have imposed on Russia in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine.

He expressed his respect for the Cuban people and their determination to move forward despite all difficulties, and pointed out that Cuba will count on the effective solidarity of his country.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas; Yolanda Ferrer, president of the International Relations Commission at the National People’s Power Assembly; Fernando Gonzalez, president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), other representatives of Cuban organizations and institutions, and members of the diplomatic corps.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

