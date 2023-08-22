Díaz-Canel congratulates Guatemala’s next president

On X, formerly Twitter, Díaz-Canel expressed Cuba’s willingness to continue to develop relations between the two countries.

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Arévalo, from the Semilla (Seed) Movement, won 2,441,661 votes (58.01 percent of the total votes) on Sunday.

A sociologist by profession, academic, and lawmaker in Congress proposed a transversal axis of his Government plan to fight the corruption and impunity that is affecting Guatemala.

Arévalo will take office on January 14, 2024. (Take the Prensa Latina)