Díaz-Canel congratulates Guatemala’s next president

Havana, Aug 22.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel this Monday congratulated Bernardo Arévalo, who won the presidential elections in Guatemala.

On X, formerly Twitter, Díaz-Canel expressed Cuba’s willingness to continue to develop relations between the two countries.

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Arévalo, from the Semilla (Seed) Movement, won 2,441,661 votes (58.01 percent of the total votes) on Sunday.

A sociologist by profession, academic, and lawmaker in Congress proposed a transversal axis of his Government plan to fight the corruption and impunity that is affecting Guatemala.

Arévalo will take office on January 14, 2024. (Take the Prensa Latina)

