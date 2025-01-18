Diaz-Canel checks projects in eastern Cuban province

In the municipality of Las Tunas, the sixth town he visits in this demarcation, the head of state arrived at the Altura de Buena Vista neighborhood, where more than 16 thousand people reside, the Presidency reported on the social network X.

Aldelquis Téllez, president of the popular council, explained that the transformation process allows the rehabilitation of the sewerage system, the hydraulic networks and the repair of public service works.

Díaz-Canel also visited El Rincón dam, the main source of water supply for the city of Las Tunas, where he verified the investment for the civil and technological rehabilitation of the system, in particular the Pumping Station and the Potable Water Plant.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, the president went to the Melanio Ortiz production center, in the Jobabo municipality, founded in June 2024, 12 kilometers from the main municipality for the self-sufficiency of the provincial capital and the headquarters town. At the site, both senior leaders inquired about the progress of banked payments, the use of agroecological techniques and Cuban products, as well as about the process of hiring workers and the sale price to the population.

The president urged to continue working to fulfill the goal of self-sufficiency of the Jobabo and Las Tunas municipalities in vegetables and grains, in addition to proposing the raising of animals to guarantee protein.

Díaz-Canel made similar visits the day before to the western Cuban provinces of Pinar del Río and Mayabeque. (Take from Prensa Latina)