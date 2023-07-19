Díaz-Canel calls to build better EU-Latin America relations

The Cuban statesman pointed out that the world has lived through profound changes, notable risks, challenges, and opportunities.

In his speech, he underscored significant sectors of cooperation on both sides of the Atlantic, including financing for development, technology transfers, renewable energies, digital transformation, scientific research, innovation, trade, and investment.

The Cuban head of State expressed gratitude for the solid position of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the EU in rejecting the tightening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on his country for more than 60 years.

Díaz-Canel also rejected Cuba’s inclusion on the list of states that Washington considers sponsoring terrorism, a mechanism he described as fraudulent and unilateral after lacking international recognition and protection. (Taken from Prensa Latina)