Díaz-Canel attends international hotel business fair

The head of State learned about the different companies’ offers taking part in this fourth edition, which started on Tuesday and will end on Friday.

The exhibition is a partnership between Spain’s Fira Barcelona and Cuba’s Palco Group, is sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, and aims to make the new trends in the industry visible.

The meeting is based on the Portfolio of Opportunities for Foreign Investment in Cuba, which highlights the possibility of 209 accommodation projects, 90 recreation projects, 15 real estate projects, 50 nature tourism partners, 32 camping projects, 22 recreational nautical projects, and 76 tourism support projects in its 2022-2030 version. (Taken from Prensa Latina)