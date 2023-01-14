Díaz-Canel analyzes economic potentialities in Cuban province

In the opening remarks of the meeting, Morales highlighted the need to seek new ways to produce more food, improve services and take advantage of human labor in order to replace imports.

The first secretary of the PCC in Matanzas, Susely Morfa, explained that Matanzas’ potentialities include being the largest crude oil producing province, having more than 511 thousand hectares of fertile land and five productive poles of great economic influence.

Morfa added that Varadero, Cuba’s main sun and beach tourist center, and the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport are strategic axes for the economy of Matanzas and Cuba.

The main economic actors of the territory also participate in the exchange and strategy of the province to advance in the economic-social and political-ideological order in the year 2023 is discussed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)