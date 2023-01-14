sábado, enero 14, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Díaz-Canel analyzes economic potentialities in Cuban province

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Matanzas, Cuba, Jan 14.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is analyzing, as part of a working visit, the economic potential of the western province of Matanzas, which aspires to become a productive territory of national reference.
The Cuban leader was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, and the highest authorities of the territory with the aim of analyzing the strategies of this demarcation to advance in the economic order and social welfare.

In the opening remarks of the meeting, Morales highlighted the need to seek new ways to produce more food, improve services and take advantage of human labor in order to replace imports.

The first secretary of the PCC in Matanzas, Susely Morfa, explained that Matanzas’ potentialities include being the largest crude oil producing province, having more than 511 thousand hectares of fertile land and five productive poles of great economic influence.

Morfa added that Varadero, Cuba’s main sun and beach tourist center, and the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport are strategic axes for the economy of Matanzas and Cuba.

The main economic actors of the territory also participate in the exchange and strategy of the province to advance in the economic-social and political-ideological order in the year 2023 is discussed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba Takes Place in WHO Executive Board

Athletes train in eastern Cuba for Olympic Games

Redacción Digital

Young Hondurans Condemn Eviction from UNAH