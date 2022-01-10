Dementia cases may triple globally by 2050 – Study

Washington, Jan 10.- The Global Burden of Disease Study reported that the dementia cases will triple by 2050 due to the population aging the world is experiencing nowadays.

This study was published by the journal The Lancet Public Health, which anticipated that the greatest increase in the prevalence of dementia will occur in eastern sub-Saharan Africa.

The number of adults (aged 40 years and older) living with dementia worldwide is expected to nearly triple, from an estimated 57 million in 2019 to 153 million in 2050, due primarily to population growth and population aging.

As conclusions of the research, scientists urged Governments to make sure resources and support are available for individuals, caregivers and health systems globally.

“At the same time, we need to focus more on prevention and control of risk factors before they result in dementia. Even modest advances in preventing dementia or delaying its progression would pay remarkable dividends. To have the greatest impact, we need to reduce exposure to the leading risk factors in each country. For most, this means scaling up locally appropriate, low-cost programs that support healthier diets, more exercise, quitting smoking, and better access to education. And it also means continuing to invest in research to identify effective treatments to stop, slow, or prevent dementia.”

(Prensa Latina)