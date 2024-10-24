Death toll in Cuba from tropical storm Oscar rises to seven

In his account on X, the head of state expressed his most heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Díaz-Canel said on the platform that an extraordinary meeting of the National Defense Council had been held to address the emergency situation in Guantánamo, still in the cyclone alarm phase and the contingency of the National Electric Energy System (SEN).

At the meeting, the effects for each area were specified, the actions undertaken as soon as it was possible to begin the recovery phase, as well as the necessary resources in terms of protecting the people and compensating for the damages in the shortest possible time, explained the president.

He added that the essential organization and speed for the transfer and delivery of donations that are beginning to be received from citizens, from friendly countries and from international organizations was emphasized.

We deeply appreciate these displays of solidarity, he stressed.

The president indicated that the recovery of the SEN was also checked, restored over 70 percent in the country with possibilities of continuing to advance.

“We instructed to prioritize actions in the most backward provinces and to promptly reverse the effects of the hurricane,” he said.

Díaz-Canel pointed out that the situation in the Caribbean country is very complex, while assuring that the response of the Communist Party of Cuba, the State and Government will be unstoppable in service to the people.

“We work without discouragement, with the conviction of not giving up and of overcoming adversities no matter how difficult they are, as the Revolution has taught us,” he said. (Take from Prensa Latina)