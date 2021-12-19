Days prior to the ordinary session of Parliament begin in Cuba

Havana, Dec 19.- The National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba (parliament, ANPP) began sessions prior to the Eighth Ordinary Period of the IX Legislature, with the presence of the nation’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In the first of these sessions, the legislative body will debate four draft laws emanating after the approval of the Constitution: the Law of Military Courts, the Law of Military Criminal Procedure, the Law of Territorial and Urban Planning, management of the Soil and the Family Code.

During these days, the Economy and Budget Plan for 2022 will be presented, with a view to the particular analysis of each parliamentary commission and other issues of the People’s Power National Assembly (ANPP).

The work agenda also includes the presentation of the performance of the ministries of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Domestic Trade, Agriculture, as well as the Food Industry.

Meanwhile, on December 22, the National Assembly will begin the second day of plenary session with a recognition of educators on their day, coinciding with the anniversary of the literacy campaign.

Likewise, the Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the Government authorities of the province of Sancti Spíritus will report to the body.

Among other activities, the agreements and decree-laws adopted by the Council of State will be ratified and the legislative schedule will be updated.

(Prensa Latina)