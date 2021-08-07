Cuba’s Prime Minister congratulates Olympic delegation

Tokyo, Aug 7.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero congratulated boxer Julio Cesar la Cruz and the whole delegation for their excellent performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

‘Congratulations to Julio Cesar, to all the medalists; but also to the whole delegation for so much dignity and patriotism. A hug to everyone,’ the PM tweeted, on a message shared with athletes and coaches.

The captain of the Cuban boxing squad, La Cruz, won the 91-kilogram gold medal on Friday, after defeating Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, from the Russian Olympic Committee, 5-0 in the final to win his second crown at Olympic Games after the conquest in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

According to Marrero, Cuba’s athletes continue giving good news and joy to the people with their performance at Tokyo competition, and raise the patriotic spirit among their compatriots.

With two days to go until the end of the Games, Cuba is in 13th place in the medal table, with six gold, three silver and four bronze medals, to lead Latin America and the Caribbean. (Prensa Latina)