Cuba’s FM arrived in Ethiopia, second stop on his tour of Africa (+Photos)

Protocol Affairs’ Director General Aziza Geleta and Europe and America Affairs Deputy Director-General Abraham Megistu welcomed Rodriguez Parrilla upon arrival at the Bole International Airport in this capital.

Demissew Kebede, director of South America and the Caribbean, and Cuban Ambassador-Designate to Ethiopia Meylin Suarez Alvarez Suarez also received the Cuban minister.

The official visit until March 14 takes place within the framework of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on July 18.

During his stay in this nation, Rodriguez Parrilla will work on an agenda that includes meetings with his Ethiopian counterpart, Gedion Timothewos, and other government authorities to reaffirm the willingness to continue deepening political, economic, and collaborative relations in several sectors.

Wednesday’s agenda includes visiting the park popularly known as Tiglachin Monument (Our Struggle, in Amharic), and paying tribute to the 163 Cuban internationalist fighters who fell alongside Ethiopian soldiers in the Karamara battle on March 5, 1978. Their faces printed on bronze plaques are shown in two mural.

Representatives of the local Foreign Ministry, the Ethiopia-Cuba Friendship Association, and Ethiopians who graduated in Havana (Ethio-Cubans), among other guests, will participate.