Cuba’s Council of State approved three new decree-laws

The provisions refer to the Simplification and Integration of Administrative Management Procedures; the peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation, and the Decree-Law on Trademarks and Commercial Names.

The first of the approved normative provisions is intended to regulate the simplification, integration and computerization of administrative procedures, particularly those related to natural and legal persons, with a view to their improvement.

Also harnessing the societal benefits of the peaceful use of nuclear energy and ionizing radiation with applications such as in medicine.

In this regard, the legislation establishes that all activities or practices related to non-peaceful uses are prohibited in Cuba, following the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic and the international treaties signed by the Cuban State.

The Decree-Law on Trademarks and Trade Names aims to protect Cuban trademarks and trade names by granting industrial property rights. It is important to note that the application, granting, and other legal processes related to these rights must be registered with the Cuban Industrial Property Office.

During a meeting held on 12 February, Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman presented a report on the results of implementing the Comprehensive Strategy for the Prevention and Addressing of Gender Violence, particularly in family situations, for the year 2024.

In this context, Esteban Lazo, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, emphasized that the legal system provides extensive protection against gender violence. this phenomenon. (Take from Prensa Latina)