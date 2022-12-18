Cuba´s ANPP approves four all-important laws, 2023 Economy Plan

President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed in a self-critical manner his dissatisfaction for not having fulfilled all objectives proposed by the Government, which was influenced both by the complex international situation and the U.S. blockade, as well as internal deficiencies he called to overcome.

In this regard, the Cuban leader called to shake inertia, banish bureaucracy, eliminate obstacles and overcome complacency in order to make accelerated and sustained progress in Cuba´s socialism and also to work with creativity and innovative spirit to promote actions implemented for national development.

Among other projects for 2023, Díaz-Canel praised the pressing need to achieve a gradual but sustained increase in foreign currency income which helps solve the macroeconomic imbalance that is expressed in inflation and shortages that impact Cuban people´s quality of life.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)