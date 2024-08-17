Cubans praise Vilma Espin’s and Rosa Elena Simeon’s legacy

The meeting took place this Thursday at the protocol hall of the National Aquarium in Havana, and members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, Teresa Amarelle and Martha Ayala, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman were present.

Espin and Simeon transcended for their values as revolutionary leaders and their qualities are examples for Cuba today, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment Adianez Taboada asserted.

Thus, the life and actions of both Cuban women stand out in our history after the revolutionary triumph in January 1959, in science and in all areas of society, Ayala assured, who is the CEO of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

The testimonies given at the Colloquium by work colleagues of the two Cuban women honored are part of the activities for the 64th anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women, to be held on August 23, and should be disseminated more systematically, Chapman deemed. (Take from Prensa Latina)