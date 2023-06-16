viernes, junio 16, 2023
President Diaz-Canel to meet with Iranian counterpart

Havana, Jun 16.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel this Thursday met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Raisi who is presently paying an official visit to Cuba.
Prior to the meeting, both leaders toured the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, where President Raisi was able to learn about the work of Cuban scientists, the country’s progress in biotechnology, as well as potential for mutual development in this sector.

On Thursday, Iran’s head of State made a brief speech at the Cuban-Iranian business forum held in Havana, where Raisi reaffirmed his country’s decision to continue working together with Cuba in several other areas of common interest including the technological and scientific fields.

Raisi arrived in Cuba on Wednesday, being his third and last stop in Latin American in order to strengthen political, economic and scientific cooperation. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

