Cuban Workers’ Movement condemns genocide in Gaza

Havana, May 2.- The Cuban workers’ movement this Wednesday condemned the genocide that is being perpetrated by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and denounced the United States’ complicity in the massacre.

Speaking at the main event on International Workers’ Day, the Young Communist League (UJC) Secretary at the Power Company, Darien Oramas, stressed that the Palestinians have the right to self-determination and a sovereign and independent State.

The UJC leader reiterated Cuba’s condemnation of the crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian population, most of them children, women and elders, who are systematically deprived of their right to life.

In her speech, Oramas ratified the Cuban youths’ commitment to the continuity of the Revolution and assured that no challenge is insuperable when it comes to defending Cuba.

“Cubans are celebrating this May Day amid a complex situation, marked by collective efforts and constant challenges in the economic, productive, and social spheres,” she said.

Oramas denounced the effects of the US-imposed blockade on Cuba, and explained how this unilateral policy is devastating the Cuban people’s lives.

The UJC leader pointed out that given the obstacles imposed by the economic, commercial, and financial siege, economic recovery must be the leading mission at every workplace. (Taken from Prensa Latina)