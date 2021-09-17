Cuban scientists present results of Covid-19 vaccines to WHO
For their part, experts from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of Cuba also showed the results of the studies of the Abdala vaccine and the Mambisa vaccine candidate.
Prior to the meeting, the representative of the Pan-American and World Health Organizations (PAHO/WHO) in Cuba, Jose Moya, explained that a working team will be set up to review the results of the clinical trials, production and quality of the three vaccines.
They are the first Latin American and the Caribbean vaccines. Abdala showed a 92.28-percent effectiveness in its clinical trials regarding its ability to prevent the disease.
WHO’s recognition will facilitate the entry of these products into the international market once Cuban needs are met.