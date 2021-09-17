Cuban scientists present results of Covid-19 vaccines to WHO

Havana, Sep 17.- Cuban scientists presented details of the results of clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccines to experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the process of international recognition.

Dr. Vicente Verez, general director at the Finlay Vaccines Institute, together with part of the team of that institution, made a virtual presentation of the clinical trials on the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus vaccines and the Soberana 01 vaccine candidate.

For their part, experts from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of Cuba also showed the results of the studies of the Abdala vaccine and the Mambisa vaccine candidate.

Prior to the meeting, the representative of the Pan-American and World Health Organizations (PAHO/WHO) in Cuba, Jose Moya, explained that a working team will be set up to review the results of the clinical trials, production and quality of the three vaccines.

They are the first Latin American and the Caribbean vaccines. Abdala showed a 92.28-percent effectiveness in its clinical trials regarding its ability to prevent the disease.

WHO’s recognition will facilitate the entry of these products into the international market once Cuban needs are met.