Fidel Castro’s work and legacy highlighted in Bolivia

Llorenti affirmed that the contributions by the founder of the Rebel Army go beyond the borders of his country and are global.

“His influence is currently in force, he added, his thinking is a very visible mark in the progressive governments, and in the revolutions from the end of the 20th century and at present.” B.A. in law and former minister in the Government of Evo Morales, Llorenti worked as permanent representative of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to the United Nations in New York City.

He was elected as a secretary general of ALBA-TCP during the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government held virtually in December 2020.

The Bolivian politician called the attention to the relatively small size of the Caribbean nation, an island permanently besieged by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the most militarily powerful empire in history for more than six decades.

For his part, Juan Ramón Quintana, a sociologist and former Presidential Minister in Bolivia between 2006 and 2018, told Prensa Latina that without the Cuban Revolution, Latin America would not be today a rebellious continent in the face of US imperialism.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)