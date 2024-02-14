Cuban province to host National English Workshop

Matanzas, Feb 13.- The Cuban province of Matanzas will host the National English Workshop from February 13 to 16, with the participation of teachers and methodologists from primary to high school levels.

With representatives from all 15 Cuban provinces and the Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth) special municipality, Matanzas will host, for the first time, the event, which will develop working sessions in rooms of the local Health Insurance and Services Company.

According to the website www.giron.cu, the event will allow professionals in charge of teaching the English language in educational institutions to acquire knowledge, exchange and learn about the development and behavior of classes in practice, as well as to acquire experiences that may be useful when teaching.

The deputy provincial director of Education in Matanzas, Yainet Trejo, commented that there is a positive atmosphere with a view to the National Workshop on the part of teachers of primary, basic secondary, pre-university, adult and professional technical (polytechnic) education in order to improve the work in schools.

Trejo added that Matanzas will be represented in the workshop by 10 teachers, including methodologists and professors, who are part of the 3rd Improvement of the National Education System.

Training education professionals in the English language becomes a premise of these events due to the importance of the study of the subject for the socioeconomic development of the country. (Taken from Prensa Latina)