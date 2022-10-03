Cuban Prime Minister’s tour of Southeast Asia continues in Laos

The tour, the first that Marrero Cruz has made in this region as head of government, includes Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, countries with which Cuba shares close ties of friendhsip based on mutual solidarity and coincidences on issues on the international agenda.

The Cuban prime minister will arrive from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, where he was received on Saturday by the member of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Van Nen.

Marrero Cruz commented to his host on the results of the official talks with his counterpart Phan Minh Chinh, during which they agreed to further promote bilateral multifaceted cooperation, especially the promotion of Vietnamese investments in Cuba and support in rice production, coffee, corn, aquaculture and renewable energies.

According to the VNA news agency, Marrero reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to intensify the potential for cooperation in sectors such as high technology and pharmaceutical chemistry; and continue consolidating ties for the benefit of both countries.

Van Nen, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Communist Party, the Government and the people of Cuba for the timely support provided in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his certainty that with the joint efforts and determination of both parties, and based on the good relations existing between the two parties, many opportunities will arise to strengthen cooperation with Cuba in a substantive and effective manner.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)