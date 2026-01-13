Cuban press confronts media war with truth

Camagüey, January 13 – Adelante, the first newspaper founded after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, defends the truth about Cuba and Latin America against current media manipulation, stated its director, Daicar Saladrigas, this monday.

On the 67th anniversary of its founding, Saladrigas, who is also a member of the National Assembly of People’s Power, underscored the historical challenge facing the Cuban press: to counter the sophisticated disinformation campaign with ethics and truth.

“Since Operation Truth, revolutionary journalism has had to defend the project of its people in a world where technology serves power,” Saladrigas noted.

The director emphasized that the challenge has intensified today, given what she described as “an imperialist attitude on the part of the United States government” and a “much more sophisticated and frequent” information manipulation due to the massive use of social media.

She explained that, despite the technological disadvantage in the digital arena, the Cuban press confronts manipulation with its fundamental weapon: truth, professionalism, and the morality of the Revolution. “The battle today is in that digital environment,” she asserted.

Saladrigas called for unity among journalists in the region and the world to counteract the hegemonic narrative.

“With the ethics and truth of Cuban and Latin American journalists, we can also win this media war being waged against us,” concluded the parliamentarian and director of the Camagüey-based newspaper, whose staff is celebrating its anniversary this monday. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)