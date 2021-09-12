Cuban president honors work of health professionals

Havana, Sep 11.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel honored the health personnel and the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, who was the driving force behind the training of human resources in that sector in Cuba.

On his Twitter account, the Cuban leader wrote, ‘On a day like today, but in 1964, the Revolution graduated 250 new doctors. At that time, the Commander-in-Chief pointed out that this promotion was ‘a victorious march – although not without difficulties – forward.’

Let this day serve to honor our health personnel and #Fidel, Diaz-Canel added.

In view of the need to train doctors since the beginning of the revolutionary triumph in 1959, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro promoted medical education to graduate specialists with a high degree of comprehensive and humanistic preparation.

According to the 2019 statistical yearbook, Cuba, which has a population of around 11 million, has more than 95,000 doctors, nine physicians per every 1,000 inhabitants, and more than 85,000 nurses, who provide services in the country and in other nations through intergovernmental agreements.