Cuban party leader talks with Asian ambassadors

Havana, Feb 20.- The Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, met here today with the ambassadors of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Vietnam, China and Laos, national television reported.
At the meeting the Cuban political leader stressed the will to strengthen and expand ties that unite the peoples and communist parties of those nations.

According to the report, the exchange updated the diplomats on the work being carried out by the Cuban political organization.

For their part, the ambassadors conveyed their interest in further deepening the party collaboration and reiterated their firm condemnation of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

