Cuban party leader talks with Asian ambassadors
Havana, Feb 20.- The Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, met here today with the ambassadors of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Vietnam, China and Laos, national television reported.
According to the report, the exchange updated the diplomats on the work being carried out by the Cuban political organization.
For their part, the ambassadors conveyed their interest in further deepening the party collaboration and reiterated their firm condemnation of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)